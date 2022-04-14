Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 4,560 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRG shares. JMP Securities lowered Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Compass Point boosted their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 241,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $775.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 590.91%.

In other news, VP Michael Difranco acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

