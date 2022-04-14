Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 278 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,718,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,223. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.72 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

