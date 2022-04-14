Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,106 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 129.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth about $898,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth about $3,615,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 160,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.00. 126,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.48. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPB shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

