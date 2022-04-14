Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 1,199 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,679,000 after buying an additional 158,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,294,000 after buying an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.25.

BIIB stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.55. The company had a trading volume of 917,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,985. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

