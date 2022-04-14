Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $175.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,669. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

