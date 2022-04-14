Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $3.10 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RS stock traded up $9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,881. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.51. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $198.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $4,517,655.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

