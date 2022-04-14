Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.68 Million Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

WOR traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $53.61. 266,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,875. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $72.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.