Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,125,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.94. 995,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.69. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.83.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

