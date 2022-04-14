Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BGFV stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 600,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,789. The company has a market cap of $364.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGFV. StockNews.com upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

