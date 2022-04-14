Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Short Interest Update

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the March 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of CLLXF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. Callinex Mines has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.90.
Callinex Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callinex Mines (CLLXF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.