Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 228.7% from the March 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,518,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after buying an additional 50,806 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 931,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,139 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter.

CHI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.89. 135,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,354. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $16.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

