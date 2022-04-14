CaixaPay (CXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.80 or 0.07502449 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,453.79 or 0.99941714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00041059 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.