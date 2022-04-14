Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.57.

CZR opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

