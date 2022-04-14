Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $66,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $155.79 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

