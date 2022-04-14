Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BVRDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($28.26) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of BVRDF remained flat at $$26.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.