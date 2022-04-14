Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 2,950 ($38.44) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,750 ($35.84).

BNZL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.21) to GBX 2,800 ($36.49) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.00) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,958.33 ($38.55).

Shares of BNZL opened at GBX 3,068 ($39.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,124 ($40.71). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,858.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,777.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. Bunzl’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.53), for a total transaction of £153,696.20 ($200,281.73).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

