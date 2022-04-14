BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 51,790 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,790 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after acquiring an additional 391,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 85,492 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 17.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $138.06 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average is $139.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

