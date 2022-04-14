BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSE:A opened at $128.29 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.06 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

