BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the March 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSRTF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $19.68 on Thursday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

