BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.70

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$103.70 and traded as low as C$99.82. BRP shares last traded at C$100.40, with a volume of 361,325 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 price objective on BRP and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.08.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.58.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 11.9900006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

