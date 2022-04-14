Brookline Capital Acquisition Raises Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Price Target to C$14.00

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Brookline Capital Acquisition to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDNA. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

MDNA opened at C$1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.27. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.20.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.