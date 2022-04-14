Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookdale Senior Living in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

