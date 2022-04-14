Brokerages Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) PT at $112.76

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.96.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,777 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after acquiring an additional 178,804 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $103,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.38. 119,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

