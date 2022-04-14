Brokerages Set Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) PT at $77.09

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,004. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.