Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Target Price at C$26.75

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.75.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

TSE:VET traded up C$0.85 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,351. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.32. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.06 and a 52-week high of C$30.76.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$765.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 5.5300005 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares in the company, valued at C$266,791.79.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.