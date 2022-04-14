Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Price Target at $47.42

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.58.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,279,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

