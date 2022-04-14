Brokerages Set Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target at $22.21

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

SEMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SEMR stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -570.50.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semrush will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

