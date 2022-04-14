Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Target Price at $71.33

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCI. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 414,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,202. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

