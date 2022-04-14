Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Target Price at $69.38

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.05.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of QSR opened at $59.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.30%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.