Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Target Price at $69.38

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.05.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of QSR opened at $59.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.30%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

