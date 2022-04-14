Brokerages Set OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have commented on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OSPN stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 293,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $622 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.63. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,219,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

