Brokerages Set NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT at $153.38

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $167,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $261,196.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter worth about $639,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,187,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $4.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 361,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,946. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -154.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.