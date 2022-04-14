Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) PT at $426.30

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $426.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $464.52. 563,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,274. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

