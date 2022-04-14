Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target at $44.54

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NPIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NPIFF traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

