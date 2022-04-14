Brokerages Set Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) PT at $9.76

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LU shares. Macquarie lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.65. 8,083,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,300,935. Lufax has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 56,801,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913,603 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.