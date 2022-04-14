Brokerages Set Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Target Price at $73.50

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOCS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.68. 400,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

