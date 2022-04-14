Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT at C$19.36

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$274,576.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,197,841.39.

TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 134,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,647. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.96. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$15.82 and a 12-month high of C$19.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.91%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

