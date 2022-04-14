Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Target Price at GBX 422.63

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.63 ($5.51).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.60) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 436 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.99) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.54) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.08) to GBX 310 ($4.04) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($120,406.57). Also, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($13,604.38). In the last three months, insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock worth $13,194,000.

Shares of CRST traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 271.80 ($3.54). The company had a trading volume of 1,423,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 332.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £698.31 million and a P/E ratio of 9.73. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 247 ($3.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

