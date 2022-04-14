Brokerages Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Price Target at $17.80

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

COMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of COMP stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.49. 3,857,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,183. Compass has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -2.74.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

