Brokerages Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Price Target at $17.80

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.
COMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of COMP stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.49. 3,857,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,183. Compass has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -2.74.
Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
