Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price at $62.39

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $47.91. 14,469,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,222,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.