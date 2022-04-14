Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) PT at $60.67

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

CWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWT traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $57.40. 154,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,556. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.27. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

