Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT at $191.04

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,879,728. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.