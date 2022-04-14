Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Price Target at $9.83

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
In other news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $264,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,858 shares of company stock worth $7,491,199 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.53. 36,748,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,605,672. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.