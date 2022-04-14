Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Price Target at $9.83

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Lee Wittlinger sold 17,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $264,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,858 shares of company stock worth $7,491,199 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,382,000 after buying an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,909,000 after buying an additional 423,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,627,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after buying an additional 2,174,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.53. 36,748,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,605,672. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.