Brokerages Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.68 Million

Equities analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $233.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.85 million. TriMas reported sales of $206.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $944.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.40 million to $948.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $995.02 million, with estimates ranging from $976.10 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $208.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TRS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.31. 84,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,631. TriMas has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 99.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

