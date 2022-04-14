Brokerages Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.18). Shake Shack reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 675%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,071,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.00. 6,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,186. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Shake Shack (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shake Shack (SHAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.