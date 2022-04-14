Brokerages Expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.42). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 96,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,431. Neuronetics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,965.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $424,338 and sold 48,948 shares valued at $165,469. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

