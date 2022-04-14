Brokerages Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $854.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $830.50 million to $900.00 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $607.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.40.

JAZZ traded up $6.31 on Monday, hitting $167.25. 22,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,403. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.56.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

