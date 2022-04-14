Brokerages Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.27.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.32. The stock had a trading volume of 235,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,413. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

