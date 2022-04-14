Brokerages Expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

INBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INBK stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 27,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $402.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

