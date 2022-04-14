Brokerages Expect Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.47 Million

Analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will announce $39.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.84 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $174.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.94 million to $176.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $226.93 million, with estimates ranging from $224.12 million to $229.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXFY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. 104,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Expensify has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

