Brokerages Expect Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.47 Million

Analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will announce $39.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.84 million and the lowest is $39.10 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $174.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $172.94 million to $176.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $226.93 million, with estimates ranging from $224.12 million to $229.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expensify.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38).
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EXFY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. 104,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Expensify has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $51.06.
Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expensify (EXFY)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expensify (EXFY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.