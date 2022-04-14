Brokerages Expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Post $0.52 EPS

Analysts expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. American Assets Trust posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AAT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.02 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,725,000 after purchasing an additional 378,845 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,078,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,648,000 after purchasing an additional 79,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,632,000 after purchasing an additional 120,964 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

